US advances to FIFA World Cup playoff with 2:0 win over Australia

WASHINGTON, June 20. /TASS/. The US national football team defeated Australia 2:0 in Seattle during the second round of the FIFA World Cup’s group stage.

Australia’s Cameron Burgess scored an own goal on the 11th minute. Alex Freeman netted the ball on the 43rd minute.

The United States team holds the top spot in Group D with six points, and is guaranteed to advance to the knockout stage. Team Australia is the runner-off with three points, followed by Turkey (0), and Paraguay (0).

The United States team has become the second known participant of the knockout stage. The national football team of Mexico was the first to advance to the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after it had defeated South Korea 1-0 on June 19.

In their final match, the Americans will take on Turkey, and Australia will play against Paraguay. Both events will take place early on June 26 Moscow time.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.