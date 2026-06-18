Czech Republic, South Africa draw 1-1 in Group A at 2026 World Cup

WASHINGTON, June 18. /TASS/. The Czech Republic and South Africa have drawn 1-1 in the second round of the 2026 World Cup group stage. The match took place in Atlanta, Georgia, the US.

Michal Sadilek scored for the Czech Republic (6th minute). South Africa’s Teboho Mokoena equalized from the penalty spot on the 83rd minute.

The World Cup is being held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The tournament, which features 48 teams for the first time, concludes on July 19. Argentina is the current world title holder.