Chimayev loses to Strickland, fails to retain UFC title

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Khamzat Chimaev, who was born in Chechnya in Russia and currently represents the United Arab Emirates, lost to US fighter Sean Strickland and failed to retain his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight Championship belt.

UFC 328 was held in Newark, New Jersey. Strickland won by split decision.

Chimaev won the title in August 2025 after defeating South African mixed martial artist Dricus du Plessis and was making the first defense of his championship belt.