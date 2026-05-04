Russia’s top female racquet Andreeva rises to 7th place in WTA Rankings

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Russia’s top female tennis player Mirra Andreeva climbed a spot in the new WTA (the Women’s Tennis Association) Rankings list published on Monday.

Andreeva reached the final of the tournament in the Spanish capital, Madrid, last week, but lost to Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk. The Russian, who is playing as a neutral athlete at international tournaments, is now 7th in the WTA Rankings with 4,181 points.

This week’s WTA Top-10 is as follows: 1st Aryna Sabalenka (a Belarusian player competing under a neutral status; 10,110 points); 2nd Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan; 8,555 points); 3rd Iga Swiatek (Poland; 6,948 points); 4th Coco Gauff (the United States; 6,749 points); 5th Jessica Pegula (the United States; 6,136 points).

Russian Yekaterina Alexandrova holds 14th place with 2,669 points. Diana Shnaider is 20th with 1,946, Lyudmila Samsonova is 21st with 1,895, Anna Kalinskaya is 24th with 1,758, Veronika Kudermetova is 70th with 933, Anastasia Zakharova is 81st with 888, Oksana Selekhmetyeva is 84th with 871, and Anna Blinkova is 97th with 823.