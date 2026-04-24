Russian cyclist Savelkin wins gold at 2026 UCI Track World in Malaysia

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Ilya Savekin won gold on Friday at the 2026 UCI (the International Cycling Union) Track World Cup in Malaysia, finishing first in the event’s Men’s Elite Elimination Race.

Savekin won with 600 points. Spain’s Alvaro Navas Marchal scored 540 points and Matteo Fiorin of Italy received 480 points to win the silver and bronze medals respectively.

The 2026 UCI Track World Cup runs in the Malaysian city of Nilai between April 24 and 26. Russia’s athletes are participating in this sports tournament under a neutral status.

In May 2023, the UCI announced a decision to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international tournaments but under a neutral status.