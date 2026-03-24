World Athletics lifts all doping-related sanctions on RusAF — sports minister

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The Council of World Athletics has lifted all previously imposed doping-related sanctions on the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF), Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev said on Tuesday.

"The RusAF has completed the so-called three-year 'quarantine' under a program stipulating special conditions: all of the set 34 strategic conditions and operational requirements have been fulfilled, new management standards have been introduced, anti-doping work has been restructured, and regional structures have been updated," Degtyarev stated on his Max social network channel.

"The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) and independent experts noted progress throughout this period and their final assessment is the full and even greater compliance with the set standards," he noted.

"Under the leadership of Deputy Chairman of the Russian Olympic Committee [ROC] Pyotr Fradkov, who also serves as the RusAF chairman, the federation demonstrated sustainable development as the management model had been strengthened, transparency has been upgraded, financial stability had increased, the regional network had been expanded and anti-doping control figures had been improved," Degtyarev added.

World Athletics suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015 following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. In December 2015, a Taskforce group led by Norwegian expert Rune Andersen was set up and for almost eight years it monitored the implementation of the RusAF’s reinstatement requirements. RusAF’s suspension was extended on more than 15 occasions, and only in March 2023 did World Athletics reinstate the federation’s membership.