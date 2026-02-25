IIHF chief Tardif hopes to see Russian hockey teams playing at 2030 Winter Olympics

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. President of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Luc Tardif told TASS on Wednesday he hoped that the global situation would change and the Russian national hockey teams would be playing at the 2030 Winter Olympic Games.

"That’s a long time to go until 2030 and I hope that till 2030 things will be better," the IIHF president said in response to a question whether the Russian national ice hockey teams would be back playing at the next Olympics.

In February 2022, the IIHF suspended Russia and Belarus from participation in international competitions.

The Russian national ice hockey teams were barred from the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy, held on February 6-22, by a decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), IIHF President Luc Tardif told TASS in 2025, adding that the IIHF had no say in this.

The 2030 Winter Olympic Games will be held in the French Alps region of France on February 1-17, 2030.