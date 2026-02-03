Russian is one of eight working languages to be used at 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy

MILAN /Italy/, February 3. /TASS/. Russian will be one of eight working languages available during the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy, according to a document obtained by TASS.

The other languages are Italian, English, French, German, Korean, Japanese and Chinese (Mandarin). Accredited media will be able to receive simultaneous translation of events into any of these languages via a special application.

The document reads that besides the Italian and English in the main press conference rooms "Simultaneous interpretation available in up to six languages from the following: Chinese (Mandarin), French, German, Japanese, Korean and Russian."

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been cleared to participate in the 2026 Winter Games under a neutral designation, which excludes the display of national flags and anthems.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will take place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026. Thirteen Russian athletes will compete under a neutral status in figure skating, speed skating, short track, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, luge and ski mountaineering.