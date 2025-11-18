Russian Sports Ministry’s priority is anti-doping fight — sports official

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The Russian Sports Ministry’s main objectives are the fight against the abuse of performance-enhancing drugs and cooperation in this sphere, Russian Deputy Sports Minister Alexander Nikitin said on Tuesday.

"The fight against doping is our main goal, and Russia is an ally of all organizations, including the World Anti-Doping Agency," Nikitin said speaking at the international conference 'Preserving the Integrity of the International Sports System: New Challenges for Sports Management' in Moscow.

"Cooperation in the field of sports is an important element of BRICS activities," he continued. "Sports is one of the most effective tools for the exchange of cultural traditions and promotes the unification of peoples."

"The Kazan declaration of the 16th BRICS Summit, which was held in the Republic of Tatarstan last year, established that all BRICS countries recognize the importance of holding joint sporting events, meetings, conferences, seminars, including in the field of sports science and sports medicine," Nikitin noted.

"The need to hold events in all of the above formats was also emphasized in the joint statement of the BRICS sports ministers in 2024. This serves the purpose of strengthening cooperation in all fields, including mass sports, school sports, high-performance sports, sports industry, sports science, sports medicine and, of course, the fight against doping," according to the Russian sports official.

"The importance of developing sports cooperation between our countries is also reflected in the memorandum of understanding between the BRICS countries in the field of physical culture and sports," he stated.

"This document highlights the need to share research results and best practices in the field of anti-doping, as well as information and technologies within the framework of anti-doping educational programs," Nikitin concluded.