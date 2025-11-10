IOC has no decision yet on participation of transgender athletes in Olympics

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has not yet made a final decision on the participation of transgender athletes in the Olympic Games, the IOC press service told TASS.

Earlier, The Times newspaper reported that the IOC would ban transgender athletes from participating in women's competitions at the Olympic Games.

"An update was given by the IOC’s Director of Health, Medicine and Science to the IOC Members last week during the IOC commission meetings. The working group is continuing its discussions on this topic and no decisions have been taken yet. Further information will be provided in due course," the press service said.

Currently, according to IOC rules, transgender athletes can participate in women's competitions, but the decision ultimately rests with the international federations.

A transgender athlete competed for the first time at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard competed in the women's weightlifting competition in the 87 kg weight class, finishing last and failing to complete a single attempt.