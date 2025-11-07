Russian weightlifter Shanin sets new world record with 8,888 kettlebell lifts in a row

ELISTA, November 7. /TASS/. Russian heavyweight athlete Alexander Shanin has set a world record in Kettlebell Lifting, having executed 8,888 consecutive lifts of a 10-kg (22 lbs) kettlebell, the press office of the Russian Sports Ministry reported on Friday.

Shanin previously recorded 7,000 snatches of 12-kg (26.5 lbs) in 2024 and put up 5,555 snatches of a 10-kg (22 lbs) kettlebell in 2022.

The athlete’s new record is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War.

A kettlebell is a cast-iron or cast-steel ball with a handle attached to the top. The sport of Kettlebell Lifting has a long history in Russia and Eastern Europe.

The Kettlebell Lift got its start as a sport in the 1960s and is currently internationally sanctioned by two organizations, which are the International Union of Kettlebell Lifting (based in Rigga, Latvia) and the World Kettlebell Sport Federation (WKSF) (based in Nosate, Italy).

It is a repetitive weightlifting sport performed with kettlebells in a given period of time and it consists of three main lift competitions - the Snatch, Jerk and Long Cycle.

The International Union of Kettlebell Lifting (IUKL), which is a WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) signatory, is in charge of organizing this sport’s official World Championships since 2010.