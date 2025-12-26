Russian Football Union outlines plan of action to grow sport in country

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union (RFU) will continue in 2026 to promote football at the national level to Russia’s state authorities, state corporations and major businesses, RFU Secretary General Maxim Mitrofanov said in an interview with TASS on Friday.

"We have set ourselves the goal of promoting football to real decision-makers in the country," Mitrofanov said. "In the first place, this concerns state authorities, major corporations and big businesses."

"Our [RFU] participation is important in such events as 'Russia: Country of Sports' and the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum [SPIEF]," he continued. "We attend such forums not just for the sake of being there."

"We are increasing awareness to the sport of football, inking agreements and showing that sports and football in particular are the proper tool for the development of all initiatives. We plan to carry on with these initiatives," Mitrofanov added.

Russia’s football ban

The world’s governing football body, FIFA, announced on February 28, 2022, that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from participating in FIFA tournaments.

In turn, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made a similar decision regarding the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as grounds for their respective bans on Russian teams’ participation in competitions.