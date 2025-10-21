FIS Council votes not to allow Russian athletes to compete internationally

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The Council of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has voted not to allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international events, the press service of the Russian Ski Association said.

"The Russian Ski Association expresses its profound disappointment by today’s decision of the FIS Council to go on with its ban for Russian athletes to take part in international competitions, even as individual neutral athletes. This decision continues the policy of discrimination against our athletes, which runs counter to the basic principle of political neutrality, enshrined by the FIS charter. The Russian Ski Association will continue to resolutely stand for equal and fair treatment of our athletes," the organization said.

Russian athletes have been barred from FIS international competitions since 2022. The organization is the highest international governing body for Alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, Nordic combined, freestyle skiing, and snowboarding. The FIS was to discuss the return of Russian athletes to the international arena on September 24, but postponed the decision.