Russia’s Svetlana Kuznetsova nominated for International Tennis Hall of Fame

NEW YORK, October 1. /TASS/. Russia’s two-time Grand Slam winner in women’s singles Svetlana Kuznetsova is one of three people on the ballot for induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) next year, the ITHF’s press service said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Fan Voting for the Player Category is now live and will continue through Friday, Oct. 10," the statement reads. "Twenty-time major champion Roger Federer headlines the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 nominees, joined by 2009 US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro and four-time major champion Svetlana Kuznetsova in the ballot’s Player Category."

Kuznetsova, 40, retired from the sport in 2021. She won 18 WTA (Women Tennis Association) tournaments, the 2004 US Open and the 2009 French Open. She also owns two (in 2006 and 2012) Australian Open women’s doubles titles. Playing for the Russian national team, she is the winner of the 2004, 2007 and 2008 Fed Cup (renamed to Billie Jean King Cup in 2020).

The International Tennis Hall of Fame, located in Newport, Rhode Island, in the United States, was established in 1954. Three Russian tennis players have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since then - Marat Safin in 2016, Yevgeny Kafelnikov in 2019 and Maria Sharapova in 2025.

According to the official website of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, "Induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame is the highest honor in the sport of tennis. Induction acknowledges an individual’s excellence in on court achievements and contributions to the growth of the sport."