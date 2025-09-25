FIFA unveils official mascot trio for 2026 World Cup: meet Maple, Zayu and Clutch

GENEVA, September 25. /TASS/. FIFA has revealed the three official mascots for the 2026 World Cup - Maple the moose for Canada, Zayu the jaguar, representing Mexico, and Clutch the bald eagle from the United States, the organization announced in a statement on Thursday.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States. The matches will be staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This will be the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.

"The 26 team has just got bigger - and more fun! Maple, Zayu and Clutch are full of joy, energy and the spirit of togetherness, just like the FIFA World Cup itself," FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated.

"The three mascots are central to the incredible, entertaining atmosphere we’re creating for this game-changing tournament," the FIFA chief continued. "They’ll win hearts and spark celebrations across North America and around the world."

"I can already picture them on children’s shirts, high-fiving football legends and - in another first for this tournament - starring in video games played by millions worldwide," Infantino added.

According to the statement from FIFA on the concept for the mascots: "Maple the Moose was born to roam, journeying across all of Canada’s provinces and territories while connecting with people and embracing the country’s rich culture."

"Zayu embraces Mexican culture through dance, food and tradition, uniting people across borders with passion. More than an athlete, Zayu is a symbol of cultural celebration and connection, carrying the heart of Mexico with pride," the statement continued.

On Clutch the bald eagle, FIFA said that America’s mascot embraces "every culture, game and moment with boundless curiosity and optimism.".