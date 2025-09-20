Russia’s figure skater Petrosian to compete in women’s singles at next year’s Olympics

BEIJING, September 20. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Adeliia Petrosian on Saturday won the final Olympic qualifier for Milano Cortina 2026.

At the event in Beijing, Petrosian delivered a flawless program, which earned her a total of 209.63 points. She secured one of the five Olympic quotas available in the women’s singles event.

Petrosian, 18, is a two-time Russian champion. She became the second Russia athlete to make it through the Milano Qualifier 2025 after ski mountaineer Nikita Filippov.

Another Russian athlete, Petr Gumennik, who dominates the short program, will be in contention for the final Olympic quotas at men’s singles event on Sunday.

The Olympic Winter Games will take place in Italy on February 6-22.