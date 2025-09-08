Russian tennis star Khachanov falls one spot to tenth in latest ATP Rankings

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov dropped to tenth in the world in the latest Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings, according to the organization’s newly-published list.

Playing last week at the 2025 US Open as a neutral athlete, the 9th-seeded Khachanov reached the second round of the Grand Slam tournament in the United States, falling to unseeded Pole Kamil Majchrzak 2:6, 6:7 (4:7), 6:4, 7:5, 7:6 (10:5).

Khachanov, 29, has seven career ATP titles. His best performance in the Grand Slam series was when he reached the semifinal rounds at the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Australian Open.

The Russian player also took home the silver medal in men’s singles at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. He also won the 2021 Davis Cup as part of the Russian national team.

The rest of the ATP top-ten is as follows: 1st Carlos Alcaraz (Spain, 11,540 points), 2nd Jannik Sinner (Italy, 10,780), 3rd Alexander Zverev (Germany, 5,930), 4th Novak Djokovic (Serbia, 4,830), 5th Taylor Fritz (the United States, 5,675 points), 6th Ben Shelton (the United States, 4,280), 7th Jack Draper (the United States, 3,690 points), 8th Alex de Minaur (Australia, 3,545 points), 9th Lorenzo Musetti (Italy, 3,505 points) and 10th Karen Khachanov (a neutral-status player, 3,280).

The 2025 US Open was played on outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York between August 24 and September 7.

The tournament awarded $90 million in prize money. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus were the champions in men’s and women’s singles respectively, each taking home $5 million in prize money.

Russian and Belarusian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations moved to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022, to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from participating in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.