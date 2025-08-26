Karen Khachanov claims victory in first round of US Open

NEW YORK, August 26. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov defeated American Nishesh Basavareddy in the first-round match of the US Open, held in New York.

The match concluded with a score of 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 7-5, 6-1 in favor of Khachanov, seeded ninth. Basavareddy entered the main draw of the tournament via a wild card from the organizers. In the second round, the Russian will face unseeded Polish player Kamil Majchrzak.

Khachanov is the only Russian tennis player this season to have successfully navigated the opening round at all Grand Slam tournaments. Khachanov, 29, has claimed seven singles titles on the ATP Tour. Currently ranked ninth in the world, his best results at Grand Slam events include reaching the semifinals of the US Open (2022) and the Australian Open (2023). In 2021, Khachanov earned a silver medal in men’s singles at the Olympic Games and, as part of the Russian team, won the Davis Cup.