Official signed Ovechkin jersey on sale for $3,785 in downtown Moscow

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. An officially signed Washington Capitals jersey of Russian superstar Alexander Ovechkin is on sale for 300,000 rubles ($3,785) in downtown Moscow, along with other mementos of the NHL goals king.

The sale is organized as part of a festival at the Luzhniki Sports Complex, which also saw Ovechkin sign a few pucks for fans as part of the event.

Besides the jersey, Ovechkin’s fans can purchase his ice hockey sticks for 200,000 rubles (over $2,524) and hockey pucks for 20,000 rubles (over $252).

Appearing in 61 NHL games last season, Russia’s Ovechkin scored 42 goals and handed out 27 assists playing for Washington Capitals. Despite missing 16 games earlier in the year with a broken leg, he was tied for third-most goals in the NHL.

On April 6, Ovechkin scored his 895th career regular season goal in a game against the New York Islanders, passing legend Wayne Gretzky for most all-time (894 goals).

Ovechkin, 39, is signed with the Washington Capitals through 2026.

The Russian forward has played his entire NHL career with the Washington Capitals, who selected him with the 1st overall pick in the 2004 draft. The Russian superstar led the Caps to a Stanley Cup title in 2018, the only one of his career, and the only one in the club's history.

In 2008, 2012 and 2014, "Ovie," as he is called by his fans, won gold medals at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships to go along with his two silver and four bronze medals at the world championships.

Ovechkin has won a slew of NHL awards in his career, including the Calder Memorial Trophy (2006), Art Ross Trophy (2008), Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (2008, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020), Hart Memorial Trophy (2008, 2009, 2013), Lester B. Pearson Award/Ted Lindsay Award (2008, 2009, 2010), Conn Smythe Trophy (2018) and others.