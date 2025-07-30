Russian fencers win one gold, two silvers at world championships

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The Russian fencing team won three medals — one gold and two silver — at the 2025 FIE Fencing World Championships, which ended on Wednesday. The result (fifth place in the unofficial team standings) should be considered positive, given that, for the first time since 2019 and despite the sanctions imposed on Russian sports, all of the strongest members of the national team were permitted to participate in the tournament.

Saber fencer Yana Yegoryan won Russia's only gold medal. Foil fencer Kirill Borodachev won the second medal in the individual tournament, taking silver. The Russian fencers won another medal in the women's epee team tournament, where they lost to the French team with a score of 32:41 and earned the silver medal.

Following the start of the special military operation, Russia participated in the 2023 world championship, but without its best swordsmen and with a reduced lineup. Seven Russians competed in Milan at that time, and the competition was predictably marked by scandal. Sabre fencer Anna Smirnova faced Olympic champion Olga Kharlan of Ukraine. Kharlan won but violated the rules by refusing to shake hands.

After the Olympics, the FIE relaxed the rules for admission to major tournaments. Unlike last year, the Russian team was more open to participating in competitions under neutral status.

As in 2023, there were incidents involving the Russian team. During the awards ceremony, Ukrainian epee world champion Vlada Kharkova walked off the podium during a group photo with the other winners, including Borodachev. Another Ukrainian, Alina Komashchuk, who won the bronze medal, refused to be photographed with Yegoryan on the podium after the sabre tournament.

On the night of July 27, unknown individuals set off firecrackers outside the hotel where the Russian fencers were staying. Then, a small group staged a mini-protest outside the arena with provocative posters.