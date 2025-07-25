Russian synchronized swim team wins silver at World Acrobatics Championship

SINGAPORE, July 25. /TASS/. The Russian synchronized swimming team has won the silver at the World Aquatics Championships in acrobatics.

The Russian team scored 224.7291 points. The squad was made up of Anna Andrianova, Anastasiya Bakhtureva, Darya Geloshvili, Yekaterina Kossova, Yelizaveta Minayeva, Evelina Simonova, Yelizaveta Smirnova and Agniya Tulupova.

The Chinese team took home the gold with 229.0186 points, and the bronze went to the team from Spain with 221.0962 points.

Russian athletes have won eight medals at the current World Championships. Russia won the silver in the technical program in the group discipline.

Maya Doroshko and Tatyana Gaidai were also decorated with medals, taking the bronze in the technical and free duet programs.

Alexander Maltsev won four medals - golds in the solo technical and free programs, as well as the mixed technical program with Maya Gurbanberdieva, and silver in the free program with Olesya Platonova.

This year marks the first time that the Russian team competed in acrobatic competitions at a World Championship. The discipline was first introduced at the World Championships in 2023. Russians missed the tournaments in 2022, 2023 and 2024 due to suspension.

The World Aquatics Championships will end on August 3.