Russian synchronized swimmers fail to win team gold in world championship

SINGAPORE, July 22. /TASS/. For the first time in 27 years, Russian synchronized swimmers failed to win team gold at the World Aquatics Championships, which are taking place in Singapore.

The swimmers scored 300.6183 points, taking second place. The gold went to the Chinese team, with a score of 307.8001 points. The Spanish team bagged the third place, mustering 294.8575 points.

The Russian team did not participate in the group competition in the free program, which took place on July 20.

The Russian national team started to compete in world championships in 1998, and had never before failed to win gold medals in group exercises.