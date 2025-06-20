Russia’s Samsonova reaches semis of 2025 WTA Berlin Open in Germany

BERLIN, June 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Lyudmila Samsonova on Friday defeated American Amanda Anisimova to reach the semifinals of the 2025 Terra Wortmann Open tennis tournament in Germany.

In under an hour Samsonova, who plays as a neutral at international tournaments, cruised past her American opponent Anisimova 6-1; 6-1. Next up for the Russian is a semifinals date with China’s Xinyu Wang.

The 2025 Terra Wortmann Open tennis tournament is a WTA-500 event played on grass courts. Taking place in the German city of Halle, it runs from June 16-22. American Jessica Pegula is the tournament's reigning champion.

Samsonova, 26, is currently ranked 20th in the Women’s Tennis Association Rankings and has five career WTA titles. Playing on the Grand Slam circuit, she has made it as far as Round 4 (2021 Wimbledon and 2022, 2024 US Open). In 2021, she won the Billie Jean King Cup as part of the Russian national team.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.