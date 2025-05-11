Afghanistan bans chess over ‘religious considerations’

DUBAI, May 11. /TASS/. The Afghan government has banned chess indefinitely due to "religious considerations" and restrictions set by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, Khaama Press agency quoted the departments of the Afghan government formed by the Taliban movement as saying.

The Afghan Chess Federation is closed, and all events related to this sport have been canceled.

The Sports Ministry confirmed the ban, the agency says.

Chess has been gaining popularity in Afghanistan in recent years, according to Khaama Press. A few days before it became known about the ban, a group of activists has asked the government for funding to develop chess in the country.