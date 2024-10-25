Russia in talks with European teams on playing friendly matches, says RFU chief Dyukov

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union (RFU) discussed the possibility of holding matches of the national football squad with European teams, President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Alexander Dyukov said on Friday.

"I held meetings with heads of European [football] associations, we discussed the possibility of organizing matches," Dyukov said.

"However, everything depends on the calendar. If there is an opportunity, we will play these games," the RFU chief added.

Russia’s football ban

The International Association Football Federation (FIFA) announced on February 28, 2022 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments.

In turn, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made a similar decision in regard to the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as grounds for their respective bans on Russian teams’ participation in competitions.

Since sanctions were introduced, the Russian national football squad has played a host of friendlies against other countries, namely against Kyrgyzstan (2-1), Tajikistan (0-0), Uzbekistan (0-0), Iran (1-1), Iraq (2-0), Cameroon (1-0), Kenya (2-2), Cuba (8-0), Serbia (4-0) Belarus 4-0 and Vietnam (3-0).