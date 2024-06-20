Russian national team wins medal count of BRICS Games

KAZAN, June 20. /TASS/. The Russian national team has become an early winner of the medal count of the BRICS Games taking place in Kazan.

Russian athletes have won 173 gold medals. The Belarusian national team ranks second, its athletes have received 32 gold medals. Another 140 sets of medals remain to be played at the BRICS Games, with Belarusian athletes not participating in two disciplines. A total 387 sets of medals will be played at the BRICS Games.

Russians also have 101 silver and 69 bronze medals. Belarusians have won 56 silver and 68 bronze medals. The Chinese team ranks third with 17 gold, 17 silver and 12 bronze medals.

The BRICS Games will conclude on June 23.