Next week's football friendly between Russia, Cameroon to be recognized by FIFA

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The friendly football match between the national teams of Russia and Cameroon scheduled to be held next week in Moscow will be officially registered by the world’s governing body of football, FIFA, the press office of the Russian Football Union (RFU) announced on Monday.

The press office of the RFU announced earlier on Monday that a friendly football match between the national teams of Russia and Cameroon will be held at VTB-Arena in the Russian capital of Moscow on October 12 with the kick-off scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Moscow time (4:00 p.m. GMT).

"The match between Russia and Cameroon will be officially counted in the FIFA World Ranking," the RFU announced in a statement. "Each team will be allowed five substitutions during the match, as well as one more in case of injury."

Russia’s ban from int’l competition

The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) announced on February 28, 2022 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made the same decision in regard to the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as being the reason for their decisions.

Since the sanctions were introduced, the Russian national football squad has played a host of friendly matches against other countries, namely against Kyrgyzstan (2-1), Tajikistan (0-0), Uzbekistan (0-0), Iran (1-1) and Iraq (2-0).