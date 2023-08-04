Russia’s ex-UFC champ Nurmagomedov declines to train Musk for MMA bout against Zuckerberg

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russia’s undefeated former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov declined a request to train US-based billionaire and celebrity entrepreneur Elon Musk for a mooted bout against Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Meta (prohibited in Russia as extremist), a source close to the situation told TASS on Friday.

The New York Times reported earlier that Musk and Zuckerberg were holding talks about a potential mixed martial arts (MMA) match-up with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

"Elon Musk wanted Khabib Nurmagomedov to help him prepare for the fight against Zuckerberg. However, Khabib declined this proposal and we do not know the reasons [for his refusal]," the source said, adding that UFC Eurasia Director General Andrey Gromkovsky was in charge of organizing this project.

Information about the bout between the two Internet moguls in the United States went viral on social media early this summer after Zuckerberg announced a decision to launch Meta’s own text-based social media app, dubbed Project 92, to compete with the X social network (formerly known as Twitter).

On June 22, Zuckerberg accepted Musk’s challenge to square off in the MMA octagon in Las Vegas. Although weighing in at just 154 pounds, the 39-year-old Zuckerberg was reported earlier to be training in MMA and has also won a number of Jiu-Jitsu belts this year.

Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, announced the following day that she put the kibosh on her son’s MMA bout. US celebrity entrepreneur and billionaire Musk reacted to his mother’s Tweet about the fight with a smiley face emoji.

UFC chief Dana White believes that the fight between Musk and Zuckerberg will eventually be organized and will be the most-viewed bout in the history of the sport.

Musk announced on June 29 that the bout could be hosted by the Roman Colosseum. The TMZ web portal said, citing sources, that the Italian Ministry of Culture allegedly offered the Colosseum arena for the brawl. However, a spokesman for the ancient monument and museum in the Italian capital told TASS later that these reports were not true.