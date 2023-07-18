Russian women’s football team defeats Iran in second friendly

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The Russian women’s football team defeated the team from Iran 2:0 in a football friendly on Tuesday.

The game was played without spectators in the city of Novogorsk near Moscow.

The goals were scored by Yekaterina Bratko (45+3') and Yelena Andreyeva (51').

In the previous match between the two countries, the Russians won 4:0.

The press service of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) announced on February 28, 2022 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) later made the same decision with regard to the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA linked their decision to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.