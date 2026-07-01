Iran to pardon 850 convicts during farewell days for late supreme leader

TEHRAN, July 1. /TASS/. During the farewell days for the late Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, Iranian authorities have ordered the pardon of at least 850 convicts accused of minor offenses, the chairman of the Board of Trustees of Iran’s Compensation Fund, Seyyed Asadollah Joulaei, said.

"In order to facilitate the release of 850 prisoners convicted of unintentional offenses, a special session was held on Sunday, attended by representatives of state and public institutions. Cases from all 31 provinces of the country were examined. As a result, it was decided to release 520 individuals imprisoned for financial debts, as well as 330 convicted in cases related to marriage contract obligations and alimony payments," Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying.

The farewell ceremony for the deceased Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei will begin in Tehran on July 3. On Friday, high-ranking delegations from at least 30 countries will take part in the mourning event. From July 4 to July 5, the body of Ali Khamenei will lie in state at the Tehran Mosalla, the capital’s largest religious and public complex, where anyone will be able to pay their respects to the departed leader. On July 6, a mourning procession will be held along the main streets of Tehran. After that, the body will be brought to the country’s main religious center, the city of Qom, where mourning ceremonies will be held on July 7. Ali Khamenei’s funeral is scheduled to take place in his hometown, Mashhad, on July 9.