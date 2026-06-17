Moscow makes debut at one of Asia’s largest book fairs

BEIJING, June 17. /TASS/. Moscow has set up its first-ever booth at the Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF), one of the largest in Asia, presenting over 300 books by nearly 200 Russian authors, a TASS correspondent reported.

"China is our strategic partner in both business and culture. Today, this is the main focus of Moscow’s book exports: China accounts for more than two-thirds of the total print run in deals concluded with the agency’s support," Gulnara Agamova, Director General of the Agency for Creative Industries under the Moscow Culture Department, said.

According to her, Moscow Literary Week helps publishers enter the Chinese market while simultaneously promoting Russian culture, animation, and folk crafts in China. More than 300 meetings between Russian and Chinese publishers are planned, as well as illustration exhibitions, master classes, and screenings of Russian animation.

At the Moscow booth, 47% of the exhibits are fiction for children and teenagers, while 25% are children’s nonfiction and educational books. Also on display are educational books for toddlers, comics, graphic novels, art books, illustrated albums, and classical literature titles.