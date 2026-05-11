Patriarch Kirill congratulates new Patriarch of Georgia on his election

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Metropolitan Shio of Senaki and Chkhorotsku on his election as head of the Georgian Orthodox Church. In his message, the Patriarch highlighted the enduring historical and sisterly ties between the Russian and Georgian churches. The full text of his congratulatory message is available on the Moscow Patriarchate’s official website.

It was previously announced that the expanded church assembly elected Metropolitan Shio, who had served as locum tenens following the passing of the late Patriarch Ilia II, as the 142nd Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia. In his letter, Patriarch Kirill expressed warm congratulations, stating, "I wholeheartedly congratulate you on your election as the Primate of the Georgian Orthodox Church. This significant event has deepened the joyful spirit of Easter in the hearts of our faithful, who hold a sincere love for Iberia."

He underscored the profound historical and spiritual bond between the two churches, emphasizing their shared witness to the Gospel’s truth. Reflecting on his visits to Georgia, Patriarch Kirill noted that the deep spiritual kinship between their peoples is always palpable. "I pray that, with God's grace, your leadership will continue the noble traditions of fraternal communication that have been cultivated by your venerable predecessors, especially His Holiness and Beatitude Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II, whose legacy is revered across the Orthodox world," he concluded. Patriarch Kirill wished the newly elected patriarch good health and divine guidance, praying for many years of a peaceful and blessed patriarchate.