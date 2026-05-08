Russia officially invited no one to May 9, said it will be glad to see everyone — Putin

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia has not sent official invitations to the leaders of other countries to celebrate Victory Day, it has only indicated that it will be glad to welcome anyone who is ready to come to celebrate this great holiday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

"I won't say anything unexpected for you. We have not officially invited anyone. We just said we'd be happy to see anyone who wants to come," Putin said.

"It seems to me especially relevant and natural in today's environment. I also mean the security issues."

"No security can interfere with us," the Belarusian president confirmed with a smile.

Besides Lukashenko, the leaders of Abkhazia, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, Slovakia, Uzbekistan, South Ossetia, and Republika Srpska are coming to Moscow to celebrate Victory Day.