Fire in Chernobyl zone did not change radiation situation — academician

MOSCOW, May 8 /TASS/. Occasional fires in the Chernobyl exclusion zone never alter the radiation situation significantly, and according to the current information, there are no changes in the radiation background now, Academician Leonid Bolshov, one of the world's leading nuclear safety scientists, founder and scientific director of the Institute for the Safe Development of Atomic Energy said.

"Fires in the Chernobyl exclusion zone occur periodically every 3-5 years, and no significant changes in the radiation situation are recorded. Similarly, according to today's information, according to the results of the analysis of available data on the territory of Ukraine and in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, no changes in the parameters of the radiation situation have been revealed," he told TASS.

"Even if changes in the radiation situation are noted, it does not pose any threat to health, since the sensitivity of the devices is at levels hundreds of thousands lower than dangerous radiation levels."

On Friday morning, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said it was trying to extinguish a large-scale forest fire in the Chernobyl exclusion zone in the Kiev Region. The estimated fire area exceeds 1,100 hectares.