About 2.5 mln private houses built in Russia since 2019 — deputy minister

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Around 2.5 mln private houses were built in Russia since 2019, Deputy Minister of Construction and Public Utilities Yury Mutsenek said at a press conference in TASS.

"Commissioning of individual housing construction properties shows steady growth. In total, over 369 mln sq m or about 2.5 mln private houses were built over the period from 2019 to 2025," he said.

Moscow, Krasnodar, Leningrad and Rostov Regions, Tatarstan, Bashkiria, and the Chechen Republic are among the regions taking the lead in this sector, he said.