SIMFEROPOL, April 22. /TASS/. Foreign journalists from Japan, Turkey, China, Congo, North Macedonia, Ecuador and other countries have arrived in the Republic of Crimea for a visit as part of the "Foreign Journalists for Russia" project as they met with the head of the region, Sergey Aksyonov.

"The special military operation is ongoing; Crimea is a border region. Enemies are trying to slander and discredit our troops. Even in such a difficult situation, thank you for finding the time and not being afraid [to come]," Aksyonov told the journalists. The meeting also covered economic issues, Crimea's development since its reunification with Russia, and interethnic relations in the region.

Aksyonov noted that the journalists could see for themselves what the region looks like today and freely talk to local residents and guests of the Crimean peninsula, asking them any questions of interest. The foreign media visit to the Republic of Crimea is taking place within the framework of the "Foreign Journalists for Russia" project, organized by the team of Zakhar Prilepin in cooperation with the Russian Foreign Ministry. It is aimed at providing objective information about the situation in the new Russian entities and the Republic of Crimea. Earlier, the journalists visited Donetsk and Mariupol, inspected apartment buildings damaged by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and spoke with local residents. They also saw one of the largest supermarkets in Donetsk's Budyonnovsky district, which was almost completely destroyed by a Ukrainian drone attack in the fall of 2025.