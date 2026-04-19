Ukraine attacks Belgorod region with about 50 drones over past day

BELGOROD, April 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces attacked Belgorod region settlements with about 50 drones and fired nearly 15 projectiles over the past day, the regional operational headquarters reported.

In Shebekinsky district, 10 drones attacked multiple settlements, of which 6 were suppressed. A man was injured by a drone in the Maslova Pristan settlement, he received hospital care and will continue outpatient treatment.

In Belgorod district, 12 drones damaged an administrative building, 7 apartments, and 3 private houses, in Valuysky district, 5 drones damaged an administrative building, a social facility, and an agricultural enterprise, in Grayvoronsky district, 2 projectiles and 9 drones damaged 2 private houses, whereas in Krasnoyaruzhsky district, 6 projectiles and 12 drones damaged an agricultural enterprise building.