Emergencies Ministry delivers 500 kilos of aid to isolated mountain villages in Dagestan

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. A Russian Emergencies Ministry Mi-8 helicopter delivered food and medicine to mountain villages in Dagestan that were cut off by bad weather, the press service told TASS.

"A Russian Emergencies Ministry Mi-8 helicopter was dispatched to provide aid to the population. In the morning, the helicopter landed in the village of Kuli, where supplies were loaded onto the aircraft. Rescuers delivered a total of 500 kilograms of medicine, food, and essential supplies to the residents of Ferma Musra, Mukhluts, and Shchukhla," the statement said.

The day before, an Emergencies Ministry helicopter delivered food, fuel, and warm clothing to the village of Bezhta. The settlement was also cut off from communication due to bad weather.