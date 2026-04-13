Pope says he is not afraid of US president after receiving criticism

ROME, April 13. /TASS/. Pope Leo XIV, the first American to head the Catholic Church, said he is not afraid of the administration of US President Donald Trump and does not intend to engage in a debate with him.

Earlier, the US leader, following the pontiff’s anti-war remarks, wrote on his Truth Social account that "Pope Leo is weak on crime and terrible for foreign policy." Trump added that, in his opinion, Leo was only elected the leader of the Catholic Church "because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump."

"I am not afraid of the Trump administration. <...> I have no intention of entering into a debate with him. I speak of the Gospel and therefore I will continue to speak out loudly against the war," the ANSA news agency quoted the pontiff as saying on the papal flight from Rome to Algiers, where he is starting a 10-day visit to Africa.

In recent weeks, Leo XIV has expressed concern over the escalation in the Middle East amid what he described as aggression by Israel and the United States against Iran. The pope has made a number of critical remarks about the US president and his administration. In particular, he called Trump’s threat to destroy civilization in Iran "completely unacceptable" and also objected to US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s call to pray for the victory of American soldiers "in the name of Jesus Christ." The pontiff said the pursuit of dominance is "alien to the path of Jesus Christ."

On April 11, Pope Leo XIV delivered an anti-war sermon at St. Peter’s Basilica. "Death enslaves those who have turned their backs on the living God, turning themselves and their own power into a mute, blind and deaf idol. Enough of the idolatry of self and money! Enough of the display of power! Enough of war!" the pontiff said.