FSB detains individual plotting terrorist attack on high-ranking official in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, April 6. /TASS/. Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers have prevented a terrorist attack targeting a high-ranking official in the Kursk Region, and the suspect has been apprehended, the FSB press service reported.

"The Federal Security Service has thwarted the illegal activities of a Russian citizen born in 1974 who was planning a terrorist attack against a high-ranking official in the Kursk Region," the press service said.

According to the FSB, the suspect, a native of the city of Ladyzhyn in Ukraine’s Vinnitsa Region who resides in the Kursk Region, carried out visual surveillance near the Kursk Regional Government building on behalf of a representative of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate. He was tasked with identifying the timing, routes, and methods of arrival and departure, as well as selecting a location to place an explosive device.

He forwarded the information, photos, and video footage via Telegram to his handler. "The suspect was captured by FSB officers while attempting to retrieve an explosive device equipped with lethal components from a hiding place," the press service said. The detainee has confessed.

The press service added that the suspect contacted a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate on his own initiative to gather and transmit information about regional military and civilian facilities.

The FSB Investigative Department for the Kursk Region has opened a criminal case under articles of the Russian Criminal Code relating to preparation for a terrorist act, treason, an attempt on the life of a state or public figure, laundering of funds or other property obtained through criminal activity, training for terrorist purposes, participation in a terrorist organization, and the illegal manufacture of explosives, as well as the illegal manufacture, modification, or repair of explosive devices. These charges carry penalties of up to life imprisonment.

Measures are being taken to establish all the details and identify any accomplices involved.

FSB warning

The FSB has again warned that Ukrainian intelligence agencies continue to search the internet, social media, and messaging apps such as Telegram and WhatsApp for individuals willing to carry out illegal acts aimed at undermining Russia’s security.

"All those who agree to cooperate will be tracked, prosecuted, and face severe punishment," the press service said.