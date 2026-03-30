Russian women detained in California in January remain in custody — ICE

NEW YORK, March 30. /TASS/. Two female Russian citizens detained in January allegedly for entering the Camp Pendleton military base in California remain in custody more than two months later at the Otay Mesa immigration detention center in San Diego, according to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) database.

Natalya Dudina and Kristina Malyshko were arrested in California on January 17 and have been in custody for about two and a half months. Their status is listed as "in ICE custody," with the Otay Mesa detention center indicated as their current detention facility.

In February, an ICE spokesperson told TASS that the women would remain in custody pending immigration proceedings. According to him, Dudina is facing deportation from the US. The representative said Dudina had been previously arrested by the Los Angeles police "for domestic violence and assault," but local law enforcement officers released her into the community later. ICE also shared that the two female Russian nationals arrived in the United States on December 11, 2021 through the land port of entry in San Ysidro on the border with Mexico.