FSB nabs man tricked by Ukraine into firebomb plot at training base in southern Russia

KRASNODAR, March 25. /TASS/. The Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted a Ukrainian plot to firebomb the training base of the Krasnodar Interior Ministry University in Novorossiysk in southern Russia, the press office of the FSB’s Krasnodar Region branch told reporters.

"The FSB in the Krasnodar Region foiled a terrorist attack by Ukrainian special services on the grounds of the Krasnodar Interior Ministry University in Novorossiysk. The suspect followed his handlers' instructions for carrying out the attack, but he was detained by FSB officers working with Russian Interior Ministry employees before carrying out the criminal act. No damage was caused to the university’s training base," the statement said.

According to the press office, the young man was persuaded to attempt a terrorist attack via telephone scam. "It has been established that the 21-year-old local resident transferred funds to a so-called 'safe account' after telephone scammers told him to do so. The people, who presented themselves as Russian law enforcement employees, then contacted him via the Telegram messenger. They blackmailed him into committing the criminal offense saying he would not be criminally prosecuted for financing the Ukrainian armed forces if he did so. The handler provided the perpetrator with the coordinates of the relevant facilities at the training base and instructed him on how to infiltrate the base and prepare an incendiary mixture," the statement said.

The detainee explained that he was aware that his actions could cause casualties and property damage. "Through fraudulent manipulation and psychological pressure, I transferred 1,590,000 rubles (about 19,666 dollars - TASS) to an unknown account. Then, a man threatened me and my mother with life imprisonment and gave me instructions on how to return the money. I knew what could happen; I knew there would be collateral damage, as well as casualties and injuries," the suspect stated in interrogation footage released by the FSB.

A criminal case has been opened and is currently under investigation over the plotting of a terrorist attack (Articles 30 and 205 of the Russian Criminal Code). The young man has been charged and is being held in custody pending the investigation. "Remember that law enforcement and special service officers never contact citizens via WhatsApp, Telegram, or other messaging apps. They never provide photos of their documents, ask for passport or bank card details, request digital codes, or involve citizens in operational or other activities," the Federal Security Service emphasized.