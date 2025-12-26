Putin trusted by 78% of Russians — poll

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is trusted by 78% of Russians, with 79% of surveyed citizens stating that he is doing a good job, a poll by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) shows.

The survey was conducted December 19-22 among 1,500 Russians.

"Vladimir Putin is trusted by 78% of Russians (no change from the previous week). The majority of citizens (79% - down 2 percentage points) believe he is performing effectively as head of state," the pollster said.

The government’s work has received positive marks from 52% of respondents (down 2 percentage points), while 57% (down 1 percentage point) endorse Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance.

Support for political parties remained largely stable: United Russia at 41% (down 1 percentage point), the the Communist Party at 8% (no change), the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) at 10% (no change), A Just Russia — For Truth at 4% (no change), and New People at 4% (no change).