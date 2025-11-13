Russian watchdog labels political scientist, late telecom mogul’s son as terrorists

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Financial Monitoring Service has blacklisted political scientist Yekaterina Shulman and Boris Zimin, son of the Vympelkom telecommunications company’s founder, as terrorists and extremists, according to a statement on the watchdog’s website.

Russia’s Justice Ministry included Shulman in its list of foreign agents on April 15, 2022. She has repeatedly received fines for violating the rules on foreign agent activity. Shulman works for the Berlin-based Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, designated in Russia as an undesirable organization.

Boris Zimin is the son of Dmitry Zimin, founder of the Vympel-Communications company (under the trademark of BeeLine), who died in 2021. He financed several media outlets designated by Russia as foreign agent media outlets, including the TV channels Dozhd and TV2, and the MediaZona news website. Like his father, Boris Zimin also provided financial support to the late blogger Alexey Navalny. A Russian court sentenced Zimin to nine years in prison in the case of embezzling shares of the company Carsharing JSC.