Sanya deepens ties in traditional Chinese medicine with Nordic countries

HAIKOU /China/, November 12. /TASS/. The resort city of Sanya, located on the southern coast of Hainan Island, is strengthening its ties with Nordic countries in the field of traditional Chinese medicine, Sanya Ribao reported.

According to the newspaper, recently, the University of Sanya hosted a symposium on experience sharing with the Swedish-based Nordic Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Center. The EU delegation included representatives from Denmark and Norway. The event brought together healthcare workers, academics, industry representatives and researchers.

Participants attended themed presentations and detailed discussions, and also visited facilities associated with certain areas of healthcare. As a result, the newspaper noted, new ways of promoting international cooperation in this sphere, using the potential of the Hainan Free Trade Port, have been outlined.

"We chose Sanya not only because of its favorable climate and well-developed traditional Chinese medicine industry, but also, even more significantly, because of strategic preferences and favorable growth opportunities stemming from the upcoming transition to a new customs system for the Hainan Free Trade Port,” the founder of the Center, Fan Xiulan, explained.

Fan recalled how she had thoroughly considered prospects for strengthening the partnership. According to Fan, the University of Sanya has persistently developed health-care academic disciplines for years, while its “unique advantages ideally meet the requirements for cooperation.”

The symposium has not only fostered closer cooperation between Sanya and the Nordic countries but also expedited the exchange of experiences, encouraged the adoption of advanced models and modernization, attracted more attention from the international community, and enabled the implementation of promising hi-tech health projects in Hainan by leveraging additional resources.