Russians view self-sacrifice, generosity as traits of national character — poll

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Generosity, collectivism, modesty and self-sacrifice remain the core traits of the Russian national character, as shown by respondents of a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM)

The results of the poll are published on the center’s website. "[The participants] still attribute such traits and values as generosity, collectivism, modesty—a willingness to settle for less—, self-sacrifice, and paternalism to the Russian national character. At the same time, the modern era brings its own shifts to the personality of the Russian people," the report says.

Thus, fewer respondents agree that Russians prefer to do everything together (76% in 2000 versus 57% today), settle for less (70% in 2000 versus 56% today), and need a "stronger hand" and an authoritative leader (80% in 2000 versus 65% today).

At the same time, most participants still consider personal gain irrelevant in their relationships with others (65%). Additionally, 66% believe that only Russians can sacrifice themselves for the great goals they pursue. Russians have also become more likely to describe themselves as fairly religious people (60%, up from 52% in 2000).

When asked about the Soviet past, 67% (76% in 2000) of the respondents said that it left an indelible mark, making Russians different from Europeans.

The survey was conducted from May 21 to 23 among 1,604 Russian adults.