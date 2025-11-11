Opposition politician charged with justifying UAV attacks on Moscow, Crimean bridge blast

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The Second Western District Military Court in Moscow has begun proceedings in absentia against opposition politician Leonid Gozman (designated as a foreign agent in Russia and listed as a terrorist and extremist) on charges of justifying terrorism.

A participant in the trial told TASS that the final version of the indictment accuses Gozman of publicly justifying drone attacks on Moscow and the explosion on the Crimean Bridge.

"The military court has started considering the merits of the criminal case against Leonid Gozman, who is charged under Part 2 of Article 205.2 of the Russian Criminal Code, which concerns public incitement to terrorist activity, justification of terrorism, or its propaganda through the media or the internet. According to the indictment, on August 18, 2023, Gozman, as a member of the Russian Anti-War Committee, gave an interview to Bild in Russian, during which he made positive remarks about the explosion on the Crimean Bridge and drone attacks on Moscow," the source said.

According to him, during the hearing, the defense entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of the defendant.