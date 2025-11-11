Infamous Ukrainian database Mirotvorets doxes seven Russian athletes

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. /TASS/. Seven Russian athletes have been entered into the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (or Peacekeeper) extremist website, TASS has learned.

The athletes are Polina Knyazeva, Anastasia Tsyganova (skeleton), Alexey Laptev, Alexey Yefimov, Daniil Kuleshov, Rostislav Gaityukevich (bobsleigh) and Ivan Posashkov (speed skating short track).

The website claims that they infringed on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine as well as publicly supported Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify those who allegedly threaten Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal details. Over the years, it has compiled the personal information of journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for other reasons. Access to the website is blocked in Russia by court order.