Aeroflot transports two tigresses from Russia’s Far East to Moscow Zoo

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Aeroflot has transported two Amur tigresses from the Russian Far East to Moscow, where they will reside at the Moscow Zoo, the airline reported.

"Aeroflot transported two Amur tigresses on Flight SU1713 from Khabarovsk to Moscow on November 9. The transfer was carried out at the request of the Amur Tiger Center," the statement said.

According to the carrier, the animals brought to the capital include an adult tigress and a younger one, approximately 18-20 months old. At the Moscow Zoo, they will join the program for the preservation of the Amur tiger in captivity.

The animals had been captured near populated areas in the Khabarovsk Region. The adult tigress sustained injuries, and veterinarians diagnosed a spinal pathology. She and her cubs were taken under supervision, and one of the cubs was transferred to the Kazan Zoological and Botanical Garden in September 2025.

Aeroflot provides ongoing support to the Amur Tiger Center. Since 2020, the airline has transported 18 big cats free of charge from the Russian Far East to the European part of the country.