Almost 90% of French citizens view Macron’s terms as failure — poll

PARIS, November 7. /TASS/. The vast majority of French citizens view the preliminary results of Emmanuel Macron’s two presidential terms as a failure and do not want him to take part in the country’s political life after 2027, when his mandate expires, according to a public opinion poll conducted by the Odoxa institute for Le Figaro newspaper.

The survey was carried out among 1,000 adult French citizens on November 5 and 6.

In particular, 89% of respondents described Macron’s policies as a "failure," including 77% of those who had voted for him in the 2017 or 2022 elections. His decisions were seen as having the most negative impact on the French people’s purchasing power (88%), pensions (86%), immigration (85%), and the labor market (73%). At the same time, 86% believe that the head of state will not leave behind any significant political legacy and that his "school of thought" will fade once his presidential term ends, the newspaper reports.

In the past, the head of state lamented the constitutional restrictions that prohibit running for a third consecutive term and, according to media reports, Macron is exploring the possibility of seeking re-election in 2032. However, 89% of respondents said they "want to turn the page" and do not want him to "play a significant role in the country’s politics" in the future. As for possible "heirs to macronism," respondents named former Prime Minister and current head of the president’s party Gabriel Attal as the most likely successor. However, only 39% expressed confidence in his ability to "carry the torch.".